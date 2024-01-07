ND organization's health ambassador program helps women navigate healthcare system

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health is providing funds to a women’s organization that helps women navigate the healthcare system where there may be a language or cultural barrier.

Women Empowering Women started the health ambassador program this year in southwest North Dakota.

There’s a Hispanic, Black and Ukrainian health ambassador, among others.

The women are connecting with their communities to help with translation, appointment scheduling and forms. They’re also capable of being present at appointments to help patients understand physicians’ instructions for care.

“It’s really important to have someone there that understands both languages and can help the doctor and you understand each other. Everything else is important too but there is nothing more important than your health,” said Alondra Lopez and Monica Soto, health ambassadors.

There will be a health fair in the spring to connect with more women in the community.

To learn more about Women Empowering Women, you can find them on Facebook or on their website.

