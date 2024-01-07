Name-brand Flovent discontinued

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC says nearly 50,000 adults in North Dakota have asthma.

Someone with asthma may have been prescribed the medication Flovent. But, in 2024, people will no longer be able to get GSK’s name-brand version of the medication. This includes both Flovent HFA and Flovent Diskus.

The company said they’re manufacturing a generic version of the drug, which is the same as Flovent except for the label.

“The difference between generic and brand-name is none, it’s the same medication. So I wouldn’t freak out,” said Dr. Alfredo Iardino, a pulmonologist at CHI St. Alexius.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America advises patients to check that their insurance covers the generic version of Flovent.

