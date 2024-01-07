BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to REAL ID enforcement is closer.

The concept of more secure driver’s licenses and identification cards pre-dates the September 11 terrorist attacks. In 2008, the Bush administration’s Department of Homeland security ordered all states to require REAL IDs for those 18 and older who wish to fly anywhere within the United States. The deadline has been pushed back for 16 years, and initially, those delays were due to a lack of funding and technology.

But it’s been pushed back a couple more times since the pandemic.

The legal identification needed for appointments is listed on the DOT’s website. Appointments can be made online for pre-application and in-person in less than 15 minutes.

“The REAL ID will go into effect May 2025, and we have been told this time it will not be pushed back anymore. So, right now, North Dakota is at 58% of people that have REAL IDs, so we really want to make a final push here to get everybody over that hump to get their REAL ID,” said Brad Schaffer, driver’s license director.

It will go into effect on May 7, 2025. REAL IDs can be identified by the gold star in the top right corner. More information can be found here.

