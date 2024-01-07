Countdown to REAL ID enforcement

North Dakota driver's license REAL ID compliant example. REAL ID has a gold star in the top...
North Dakota driver's license REAL ID compliant example. REAL ID has a gold star in the top right corner.(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The countdown to REAL ID enforcement is closer.

The concept of more secure driver’s licenses and identification cards pre-dates the September 11 terrorist attacks. In 2008, the Bush administration’s Department of Homeland security ordered all states to require REAL IDs for those 18 and older who wish to fly anywhere within the United States. The deadline has been pushed back for 16 years, and initially, those delays were due to a lack of funding and technology.

But it’s been pushed back a couple more times since the pandemic.

The legal identification needed for appointments is listed on the DOT’s website. Appointments can be made online for pre-application and in-person in less than 15 minutes.

“The REAL ID will go into effect May 2025, and we have been told this time it will not be pushed back anymore. So, right now, North Dakota is at 58% of people that have REAL IDs, so we really want to make a final push here to get everybody over that hump to get their REAL ID,” said Brad Schaffer, driver’s license director.

It will go into effect on May 7, 2025. REAL IDs can be identified by the gold star in the top right corner. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man accused of dealing drugs
Man accused of dealing drugs
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of...
Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses
Bus Crash
New details emerge from September bus crash involving Hatton-Northwood volleyball team
The North Dakota Department of Transportation says it's time to replace the I-94 Grant Marsh...
Study being conducted for remodel of the Grant Marsh Bridge

Latest News

Wentz & Stick Shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL Regular season
Wentz & Stick Shine in their last games of the 2023 NFL Regular season
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Sportscast 01/07/2024
First News at Five SUNDAY
First News at Five (Evening Report) SUNDAY - Weather 01/07/2024
First News at Five SUNDAY
ND organization's health ambassador program helps women navigate healthcare system
First News at Five SUNDAY
New rail bridge piers and more construction expected for new BNSF bridge this summer