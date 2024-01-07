Bismarck man combines passion for hunting and training dogs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Avid pheasant hunters know man’s best friend is an almost essential tool when it comes to getting birds out of the brush. While the season ends on Sunday, training dogs for next season runs year-round.

In these cattails, Justin Ledger is living out two of his passions — hunting and dogs.

“I love seeing a dog work pheasants, it’s something natural that you can’t explain to some people. They go out and they do it and it’s not anything about how you train them to do certain things, they just do it,” said Ledger.

Ledger has been hunting in fields like this most of his life. He’s also been training dogs for a good chunk. So, it was natural that he put them together to create Redwater Retrievers.

“It’s work but it doesn’t feel like work because you love to do it so much,” said Ledger.

He says he trains the dogs year-round even though this is the last hunt of the season.

“It’s always kind of a sad day because it’s over. You look forward to that opening day, you don’t sleep. It’s like opening pheasant is already here, let’s go, and then it’s already the last day of the season,” said Ledger.

He says this pheasant season is a big improvement compared to the last. The bird population is good, and hunters don’t have to trek through multiple feet of snow like last year.

“We didn’t do very well, we tried very hard,” said Ledger.

North Dakota Game and Fish Upland Biologist RJ Gross said the warmer temperatures are not only good for hunters right now, but also for next season.

“With it being nice out and food is pretty readily available. They don’t have to peck through two feet of snow just to get to it. They are just going to be in that much better condition coming into next year. There is plenty of moisture that we still had,” said Gross.

However, when the cold sets in, Ledger says the late season is not for the faint of heart. But it’s his drive to help share his passions that keep him warm in the frozen fields.

“We breed to give these people what we’ve had all our whole lives, a loving companion. A dog that’s going to be there,” said Ledger.

After the hunt is done, it’s time to rest until next season.

Ledger has been training dogs for several years, but this year was special for Redwater Retrievers. The kennel had its first litter of hunting puppies.

