Study being conducted for remodel of the Grant Marsh Bridge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another bridge in Bismarck is going to be remodeled. The North Dakota Department of Transportation says it’s time to replace the I-94 Grant Marsh Bridge.

The bridge was built in 1965 and the NDDOT says it hasn’t seen any major improvements since. But that can’t last forever, and engineers are looking into possible solutions.

Motorists cruising I-94 between Bismarck and Mandan might have a different route soon. It’s not just the Grant Marsh Bridge engineers are looking to redo, but some of the ramps and surrounding roadways.

”It’s a big part of our infrastructure for Interstate 94. And we need to have a plan in place for if and when we need to replace it someday,” said NDDOT Urban Engineer Michael Johnson.

Right now, they are conducting a study on what some possible replacements could be for the aging structure. Those include just replacing the bridge either a little north or south of the current one, realigning the interstate to avoid impacts to other resources, or even throwing out the bridge altogether to make the crossing into a tunnel beneath the river.

”We like to call it our universe of alternatives or our rainbow of alternatives, where everything is kind of on the table,” said Johnson.

Engineers say there are multiple reasons why the bridge needs a replacement besides age. Traffic has increased and problems with incident management, like when a crash closes it down, are some that can’t be fixed with small rehabilitation projects.

”We’ve got some rehab work coming up on the structure here. But trying to figure out how many more times can we do that and how many more times should we do that before we look at replacing it,” said Johnson.

Johnson says there is no set date for construction and the cost depends on what model is chosen, but money to replace it would most likely come from the feds and the state.

The study is expected to wrap up by the end of the year and then the NDDOT will weigh the options for the future of the bridge.

