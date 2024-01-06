Power of the Purse’s matching fundraiser for student bus passes

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools doesn’t have a typical school busing system.

The city of Minot buses arrive at the Municipal Auditorium early. Some of the kids hop off and transfer or stay.

Marty Schalesky, city transit driver, said on average he takes 50 kids to school every morning.

“Most of them are good. Occasionally, there’s some that aren’t, but then you have to tell them, ‘Who the boss?’” said Schalesky.

Shannon Ostrom, dean of students at Jim Hill Middle School, said due to budgetary reasons, the district has never had regular school buses that pick kids up from their neighborhood and drop them off at school. The exceptions are special ed students and times when students go on field trips.

Ostrom said she reached out to the Power of the Purse to help fill the gap.

When kids at Jim Hill need a bus pass, they go to her.

“Being able to just see the relief to them when they know they have a secure way to and from school has been so impactful,” said Ostrom.

The city bus fare costs $28 a month per student.

Staci Kenney, the finance and program director at the Minot Area Community Foundation, said the Power of the Purse is doing this fundraiser for a second time so transportation is not a barrier to education.

“You have families that have two, three, four kids in the house; parents are working, it’s hard,” said Kenney.

Kenney said the first fundraiser they held for the bus fares was in 2021 and the community went so above and beyond, that they totaled $15,000.

Ostrom said those funds covered them for a year and a half.

“We did receive so much I was able to share our bus passes with other schools in the district,” said Ostrom.

Before Power of The Purse came to relieve families struggling with financial issues or strict work schedules, Ostrom said a lack of transportation was one of the main causes of absences.

Power of the Purse is holding this fundraiser until the end of the month. They will match up to $7,000.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Niño and its typical impact on winter temperatures (left). How spring temperatures have...
How El Niño could impact the rest of winter and into spring in ND when compared to long-term trends
Border crossings
Montana Representative visits southern border, says it’s worth shutting government down if new policies not passed
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
Bismarck police looking for high risk sex-offender
Bismarck Police looking for high-risk sex offender

Latest News

Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of...
Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Generosity in Granville: community raises money for gym renovations
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Power of the Purse’s matching fundraiser for student bus passes
First News at Six
‘It happens to be my birthday’: Oldest resident in Steele turns 104
First News at Six
‘This has been quite a ride’: N.D. native gets ready to run marathon number 61