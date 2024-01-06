Power of the Purse’s matching fundraiser for student bus passes

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools doesn’t have a typical school busing system.

The city of Minot buses arrive at the Municipal Auditorium early. Some of the kids hop off and transfer or stay.

Marty Schalesky, city transit driver, said on average he takes 50 kids to school every morning.

“Most of them are good. Occasionally, there’s some that aren’t, but then you have to tell them, ‘Who the boss?’” said Schalesky.

Shannon Ostrom, dean of students at Jim Hill Middle School, said due to budgetary reasons, the district has never had regular school buses that pick kids up from their neighborhood and drop them off at school. The exceptions are special ed students and times when students go on field trips.

Ostrom said she reached out to the Power of the Purse to help fill the gap.

When kids at Jim Hill need a bus pass, they go to her.

“Being able to just see the relief to them when they know they have a secure way to and from school has been so impactful,” said Ostrom.

The city bus fare costs $28 a month per student.

Staci Kenney, the finance and program director at the Minot Area Community Foundation, said the Power of the Purse is doing this fundraiser for a second time so transportation is not a barrier to education.

“You have families that have two, three, four kids in the house; parents are working, it’s hard,” said Kenney.

Kenney said the first fundraiser they held for the bus fares was in 2021 and the community went so above and beyond, that they totaled $15,000.

Ostrom said those funds covered them for a year and a half.

“We did receive so much I was able to share our bus passes with other schools in the district,” said Ostrom.

Before Power of The Purse came to relieve families struggling with financial issues or strict work schedules, Ostrom said a lack of transportation was one of the main causes of absences.

Power of the Purse is holding this fundraiser until the end of the month. They will match up to $7,000.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.