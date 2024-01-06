One dead after ATV goes through the ice on Pike Bay

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On person has died after an ATV went through the ice on Pike Bay in Cass Lake, Minnesota.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says his office received a report around 11:15 a.m. on January 5 about a Polaris Ranger ATV that broke through and went into the water on Pike Bay.

An 82-year-old man from Bemidji was pulled from the water by witnesses who were fishing in the area. Lifesaving efforts were immediately initiated.

When deputies arrived, they got the man to a safer location and continued lifesaving efforts. The victim was transported by airboat to an ambulance and taken to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members. Another man who was on the ATV also went in the water and was treated on scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says ice conditions on Pike Bay and several area lakes are still extremely unsafe due to recent warm weather, wind, and rain.

“Even though we have experienced colder weather this week; ice conditions still remain very unstable and poor. Areas that had open water earlier in the week may just have a thin layer of ice on them now and are not safe enough for travel. It is extremely important to check ahead when travelling on the ice,” said Sheriff Bryan Welk.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and MN DNR remind all ice users of the General ice safety guidelines. No ice can ever be considered “safe ice,” but following these guidelines can help minimize the risk:

Always wear a life jacket or float coat on the ice (except when in a vehicle).

Carry ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.

Check ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.

Bring a cell phone or personal locator beacon.

Do not go out alone; let someone know about trip plans and expected return time.

Before heading out, inquire about conditions and known hazards with local experts.

Parents and guardians should talk with their children about staying away from the ice unless there is adult supervision. This includes lakes and rivers, as well as neighborhood ponds, retention ponds and anywhere ice forms.

Copyright 2024 KVLY. All rights reserved.