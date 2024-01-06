Minot Symphony Orchestra brings Carnegie Hall program for upcoming annual Young People's Concert

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:47 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Symphony Orchestra’s annual Young People’s Concert is coming up next month.

In previous years, the symphony has filled its auditorium with elementary students who get to play the recorder and sing with a variety of musicians.

The music gets projected on a big screen so everyone can follow along.

Ellen Fenner, executive director of the Minot Symphony, said in this year’s ensemble, almost 2,000 fourth and fifth graders are practicing the music from Carnegie Hall’s “Link Up: The Orchestra Rocks!” program for the first time.

Fenner said they’ll feature Myles Barcomb, a Minot musician, playing the electric guitar; the Young Artist Competition winner, Gabe Sagini; and Minot High School’s drumline.

“It gives me goosebumps just thinking of all these different people and the students and everybody coming together for this performance. It’s going to be quite the experience,” said Fenner.

She said they have about 200 seats left, so any music teachers interested should RSVP.

