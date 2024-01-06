Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses

Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of...
Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of drug overdoses in the community.(KFYRTV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of drug overdoses in the community.

Police said they arrested Antuan J. Smith on four counts of delivery of controlled substances resulting in death or injury.

Smith is in custody in the Ward County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

The charges are all A-felonies, which carry with them a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A spokesperson for the city of Minot told Your News Leader said they were not informed of any deaths in connection with the series of overdoses when they received information about the arrest.

Police want to remind the public that the Good Samaritan Law provides protection from prosecution.

To be immune from prosecution, the reporting party must call 911, remain onsite until assistance arrives, and cooperate with law enforcement and emergency medical service personnel.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Niño and its typical impact on winter temperatures (left). How spring temperatures have...
How El Niño could impact the rest of winter and into spring in ND when compared to long-term trends
Border crossings
Montana Representative visits southern border, says it’s worth shutting government down if new policies not passed
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention
Bismarck police looking for high risk sex-offender
Bismarck Police looking for high-risk sex offender

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Generosity in Granville: community raises money for gym renovations
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Power of the Purse’s matching fundraiser for student bus passes
First News at Six
‘It happens to be my birthday’: Oldest resident in Steele turns 104
First News at Six
‘This has been quite a ride’: N.D. native gets ready to run marathon number 61