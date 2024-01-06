Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of drug overdoses in the community.

Police said they arrested Antuan J. Smith on four counts of delivery of controlled substances resulting in death or injury.

Smith is in custody in the Ward County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

The charges are all A-felonies, which carry with them a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A spokesperson for the city of Minot told Your News Leader said they were not informed of any deaths in connection with the series of overdoses when they received information about the arrest.

Police want to remind the public that the Good Samaritan Law provides protection from prosecution.

To be immune from prosecution, the reporting party must call 911, remain onsite until assistance arrives, and cooperate with law enforcement and emergency medical service personnel.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.