BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a man they say was dealing meth.

Officers say during a traffic stop on December 4, 2023, 51-year-old Aaron Kuntz came out of the vehicle with a knife on his hip.

Authorities say Kuntz let them search his car and they found three more knives, 55 grams of marijuana and 56 grams of meth.

