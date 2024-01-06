Huff Hills has late season opening

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Skiers and snowboarders are finally able to hit the slopes at Huff Hills. The ski area opened on Saturday, which was one of the latest season openings it has ever had.

This winter has plagued the resort with warmer temperatures and less snowfall. Three to four million gallons of water have been used to make snow, and because of this, only a few main runs like the bunny hill, pheasant run and buffalo jump will be open at this time.

“We’re not done. We’ve got a limited amount of terrain open. We just wanted to make sure we’d get open and then we’ll continue making snow as long as we need to,” said Huff Hills General Manager Andrew Beck.

Right now, the area will be open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As the season goes on and more snow and cold come, the days will expand to Thursdays through Sundays.

