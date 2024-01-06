Bismarck man moves forward after fire destroys home

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman has died in a Minnesota hospital after being pulled from her burning home in December.

Her grandson awoke to fire alarms and found their trailer engulfed in flames. He was able to pick up his grandmother and bring her out of the house, but their home was destroyed.

Adrian Bailey is settling into his new home. It’s a place he never thought he would be. He spent much of his life living with his grandma, LaRae. She adopted him as a child. When LaRae got sick, it was Adrian’s turn to be a caregiver.

“We helped each other out and took care of each other,” said Adrian.

On December 19, that all changed when he woke to alarms and fire.

“I yelled, ‘Grandma, where are you?’ And she was in the way back, behind the fire, in the bathroom. So I ran through the fire and grabbed her, took her outside. Came back in to try to find the animals, but it was too late,” said Adrian.

LaRae had severe burns and smoke inhalation damage and was rushed to the hospital in Bismarck before being airlifted to Minnesota. Adrian drove there to be by her side and had to make the difficult decision to have her taken off life support.

“We didn’t get to say anything, but I was there holding her hand when she took her last breath,” said Adrian.

Adrian says almost everything in the house was lost, except for a few items LaRae was saving to be family heirlooms.

He says he takes it day by day, knowing he did everything he could.

“What’s there really to say, though? It all happened, and it is what it is. It’s life, and you just have to keep going forward with it,” said Adrian.

Now all he has left are pictures and memories of times shared with his grandma. Adrian says he will pass those down to his daughter.

Adrian says he’s blessed that friends and family have been helping him out by finding him a place to live and giving his family clothes and other essentials.

