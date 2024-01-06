Dream Center Bismarck releases data of 2023 public service

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dream Center provides food, support and services for free to those in need in Bismarck and Mandan.

In its second year open, it provided 76,000 sit-down hot meals through The Banquet, 25,500 sit-down hot meals through the Great Start Breakfast Program and 36,000 sack lunches through the Sack Lunch Program.

Through all of its programs, the Dream Center provided a total of 800,000 free meals to low-income households in 2023.

The Dream Center received nearly $2 million of supplies and groceries to distribute.

