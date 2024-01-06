280K fentanyl pills seized in largest bust in Minnesota state history

ST. PAUL (WCCO) - Six people have been charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy that turned up over 280,000 fentanyl pills.

It’s the largest fentanyl pill bust in state history, officials say.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger charged six people — Cornell Chandler Jr., 24, Robiel Williams, 23, Quijuan Bankhead, 30, Stardasha Davenport-Mounger, 24, Fo’Tre White, 26, and Shardai Allen, 24 — with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

The six are accused of traveling to Phoenix to get the pills from suppliers and hiding them inside stuffed animals. Then they would mail them to addresses around the Twin Cities. In all, the pills had an estimated value of over $2.2 million. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says 2 mg of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

White is also charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon and one count of possession of a machine gun.

