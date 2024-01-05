Williston Basin School Superintendent discusses open positions, student-teacher progress

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A nationwide teacher shortage has made job openings a constant across North Dakota.

Williston Basin School District Superintendent Richard Faidley says they have 35 open teaching positions as of Friday. That’s down from 54 back in August.

Faidley says they have three student teachers and two long-term substitutes who will be hired soon after getting their education degrees and teaching licenses thanks to an executive order from Gov. Doug Burgum.

“They’ve been actively engaged in pushing forward solutions through the legislature and giving us as school superintendents the opportunity to be a little creative with what we do in our classrooms,” said Faidley.

Faidley says they continue to actively recruit, working with state colleges to attract new teachers. He says despite the ongoing challenges, this is a good place to work.

“We focus on the positive. This is an amazing school district. People here are working very hard with children. That’s the message I would share with someone that wants to work here,” said Faidley.

When asked if the administration listens to the staff and teachers, Faidley says yes, for the most part.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.