TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:42 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDORA, N.D. (KQCD) - The possible removal of wild horses in Theodore Roosevelt National Park has gained national attention.

Chris Kman, the president of the North Dakota group Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates, says there is coverage of the situation in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.

She says the group’s online presence and local reporters’ articles alerted the national outlets of the wild horse controversy.

Kman says they’re grateful for the coverage that extends their reach to audiences around the country.

“It’s opening the eyes of a lot more people. Obviously, it is reaching more people, which is great. Also, I think that today so far, the Washington Post article has almost 300 comments on it, and it has a lot of people very upset this is happening in our national parks,” said Kman.

Park Superintendent Angie Richman says they are analyzing the comments from the public on what they should do with the wild horses.

Richman says the next step is creating a comment analysis report that they want to complete by the end of the month.

Previous coverage:

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot Police said Friday they have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a series of...
Minot Police make arrest in connection with string of overdoses
Man accused of dealing drugs
Man accused of dealing drugs
Bus Crash
New details emerge from September bus crash involving Hatton-Northwood volleyball team
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market

Latest News

First News at Six
Huff Hills has late season opening
First News at Six
First News at Six - Sportscast 01/06/2024
First News at Six
First News at Six - Weather 01/06/2024
Superintendent Richard Faidley says the State Auditor's Office finished their onsite work and...
Next Williston school audit expected to be released in February
First News at Ten
TRNP’s wild horses gain national attention