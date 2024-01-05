Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships to high school students for the first time

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - In supporting the medical field, Trinity Health Foundation awarded scholarships to some aspiring nursing students Thursday.

For the first time, the group included four high schoolers.

One by one these students headed to the podium to speak about the potential they see for themselves in healthcare.

Kari Francis, biomedical science teacher at Minot Public High School, said they offer a comprehensive program in the medical field for ninth to twelfth graders.

Those who are more interested sign up for a club called HOSA, or Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America.

“By knowing younger that they want to do it, hopefully, that continues to fuel them when the classes get tough, or maybe when things get hard. They can remember back to ‘Oh, yeah, this is why I really chose it,’” said Francis.

This year’s recipients were awarded $1,000 each.

In total, 21 students were honored, and $55,000 in scholarships were awarded.

