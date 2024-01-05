‘This has been quite a ride’: N.D. native gets ready to run marathon number 61

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The list of health benefits that come from running is long.

Running just a few miles a week can help build strong bones, strengthen muscles and help maintain a healthy weight.

It’s why so many women turn to running as a way to lose weight after having babies.

That’s the very reason one North Dakota native put on her running shoes for the first time.

Now 20 years later, Jacki Musgrave, a Sentinel Butte native, has logged more miles than she ever imagined she could.

Photos tell the story of Musgrave’s running journey. She wasn’t a runner in high school.

“I didn’t even know how long a marathon was back then!” she laughed.

In fact, Musgrave didn’t lace up her shoes until after college and after having a couple of babies.

“I wanted to lose a little weight,” she said.

Musgrave started slowly, running the halls in her office during her lunch break, slowly building up to longer distances. As she gained endurance, she also gained confidence and a love for running.

“I liked how it made me feel,” said Musgrave.

A year and a half after she started running those hallways, Musgrave did her first race: a 10K in the Nebraska town she now calls home.

“I wanted to push myself a little,” she remembered.

Musgrave ended up winning her age group and officially became hooked on running. In 2006, she ran her first marathon.

“It was the Mount Rushmore marathon,” she recalled. “There was a lot of elevation, and I remember thinking, ‘What was I thinking?’”

But Musgrave couldn’t shake the marathon bug. Before she knew it, she’d qualified for the Boston Marathon, a race she’s now run twice.

She accomplished her goal of running 50 marathons before her 50th birthday, and on January 14, she’ll run in Hawaii. It will be her 61st marathon in her 50th state.

As she continues to check goals off her list, Musgrave says she’s not done yet.

“I’d like to try something longer,” she said.

Because with each mile and each medal comes a sense of accomplishment and a reminder of just how far she’s come.

“This has been quite a ride,” she said.

Musgrave says that had it not been for marathons, she likely would never have visited all 50 states.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.