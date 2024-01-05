Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s, Noodles and Co. expecting to open in Williston soon

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:07 PM CST
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The first of four chain businesses have opened their doors at a new development north of Williston. The others are expected to open by the spring.

Telecommunications company T-Mobile opened in the new building last month, located on Highway 2 near Walmart. Signage for the restaurant Noodles and Company has also been put up in recent weeks.

Jersey Mike’s and Starbucks are the other two businesses coming to the development.

ALRIG USA is handling the project. They’ve developed more than 150 projects across 40 states.

Michael Schuchman, a co-managing director, says all three businesses will be opening “within two months.”

The building has been planned for years but was tabled due to the pandemic. Vertical construction began last summer.

