Public Works keeps up with the street signs

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice storm at the end of December caused crashes and took out traffic signs. Bismarck Public Works is in charge of replacing those signs around the city.

Public Works makes sure signs are in good condition, and every week they create around 30 signs.

Signs are stolen, damaged and need to be replaced about every ten years. They wear out from the sun, weather, and normal wear and tear.

The ice storm caused an uptick in repairs. Around 50 were damaged.

“It was going to be a busy day, that’s for sure what I was thinking, and that’s something we’ve never had like that. I can’t remember an ice storm like that. In a normal snow event you’re going to get 15-20 of them easily,” said Chad Schiermeister, crew leader.

The department also responds to expanding neighborhoods.

“As the city grows, you are going to have at least probably four signs per intersection. So we are adding quite a bit more,” said Schiermeister.

The process actually starts with city engineers who create the maps that workers use. He says they try to put them on property lines and be mindful of homeowners.

“Some people don’t like them in their yard but we don’t really have a choice where they get put up. Our engineering will let us know where they recommend them at,” said Schiermeister.

It’s hard to keep some signs on their posts.

“It kind of goes in spurts, like the last time we had them stolen it was four in one day, but before that it was two months,” said Lonn Iverson, sign room manager.

They have to replace some signs more than others.

“All the cars streets Mustangs, and Corvettes, Barracuda, Arikara, Sioux, Colt, all the gun streets,” said Iverson.

Public Works does have ways to identify the thieves when signs are stolen and they work with Bismarck Police.

Whenever street projects are completed, all of the signs also have to be replaced.

