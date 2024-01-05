Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say

The unexpected death of an Atlanta police officer overnight has the entire department in mourning.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
An official from the Atlanta Police Department said Officer Kenya Galloway, who was off duty at the time, was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle at the Atlanta Police Annex Thursday around 11 p.m.

Atlanta Police Department Officer Kenya Galloway was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial...
Galloway was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, it appears the officer may have experienced a medical issue,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement. It is believed the officer was on his way to work.

Galloway, 44, served with the department for nearly nine years and was assigned to the Executive Protection Unit.

Dozens of officers gathered at Grady overnight to show their support for Galloway and comfort each other as they deal with this devastating loss. They formed a procession and took the officer’s body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office.

Copyright 2024 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

