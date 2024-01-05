Northwest and central North Dakota closer to replacing aquifer water supply

MINOT & MAX N.D (KMOT) - The Northwest Area Water Supply project is closer to finishing its first phase.

The new water treatment plant is in its third year of construction in the city of Max, and it’s called the Biota Water Treatment Plant.

Tim Freije, the project manager, said it will treat water that comes from Lake Sakakawea, which comes from the Missouri River.

Freije said the Biota plant will filter invasive species from the lake before it gets re-treated for drinking purposes at Minot’s Water treatment plant.

Minot’s water supply facility currently gets its water from aquifers; however, Freije said it’s depleting.

“There just isn’t adequate supply inside the basins to be able to meet the demands now or in the future. The aquifers have been declining since the 1960s and 70s,” said Freije.

He says when the project is over, seven counties in the northwest and central parts of the state’s drinking water will be sourced 90 percent from the lake and 10 percent from groundwater.

