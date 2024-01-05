Northwest and central North Dakota closer to replacing aquifer water supply

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT & MAX N.D (KMOT) - The Northwest Area Water Supply project is closer to finishing its first phase.

The new water treatment plant is in its third year of construction in the city of Max, and it’s called the Biota Water Treatment Plant.

Tim Freije, the project manager, said it will treat water that comes from Lake Sakakawea, which comes from the Missouri River.

Freije said the Biota plant will filter invasive species from the lake before it gets re-treated for drinking purposes at Minot’s Water treatment plant.

Minot’s water supply facility currently gets its water from aquifers; however, Freije said it’s depleting.

“There just isn’t adequate supply inside the basins to be able to meet the demands now or in the future. The aquifers have been declining since the 1960s and 70s,” said Freije.

He says when the project is over, seven counties in the northwest and central parts of the state’s drinking water will be sourced 90 percent from the lake and 10 percent from groundwater.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass before an NFL football game...
Carson Wentz to start for Rams in final regular season game
El Niño and its typical impact on winter temperatures (left). How spring temperatures have...
How El Niño could impact the rest of winter and into spring in ND when compared to long-term trends
Person in Hospital Bed
Man shot by stabbing victim in Bismarck has died of his injuries
Former Miss America Cara Mund and Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson have a pretty special...
Miss North Dakota prepares for Miss America with special mentor cheering her on
Good news for homeowners looking for property tax relief; it’s here, and you could receive up...
ND homeowners eligible for property tax credit

Latest News

B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships to high school students for the first time
Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships to high school students for the first time
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Preliminary hearing and arraignment pushed back in Minot murder case
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot lawmaker resigns following 20+ years in legislature
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Job Service helping fund new occupations