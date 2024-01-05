Minot lawmaker resigns following 20+ years in legislature

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A state lawmaker who has represented Minot for more than two decades has resigned from the legislature to spend more time with family.

Larry Bellew, a Republican, confirmed with Your News Leader that he submitted his resignation as District 38 House representative last month.

Voters first elected him in 2000.

Bellew said with the upcoming implementation of term limits, it was a good time to step away so he can spend more time with grandchildren out of state.

He said some of his memorable accomplishments include efforts to eliminate state income tax on social security, as well as changing the rules so lawmakers recite the pledge of allegiance every day of the session.

“I just want to thank the people of District 38 for having the confidence to keep sending me back every four years. It’s been an honor serving them, and an honor serving the people of North Dakota,” said Bellew.

District leadership will have to name an interim replacement until voters elect a new lawmaker to fill the spot later this year.

