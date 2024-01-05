McKenzie County Sheriff’s Deputies visit young boy for 5th birthday

ARNEGARD, N.D. (KUMV) - A young boy in Arnegard got a big surprise Wednesday for his fifth birthday.

McKenzie County Sheriff’s Deputies visited Chance Price, who wants to be a police officer.

The deputies showed Chance the inside of their patrol vehicle, sang Happy Birthday and even brought some gifts that were donated by the local Family Dollar.

Haven Price, Chance’s mother, said she called the department hoping they would come and was excited to see them make it a day to remember.

“It definitely made our day yesterday. I couldn’t be more grateful that they did show up,” said Haven.

The gifts included a sticker book and some memorabilia from the department.

