Man sentenced to life in federal prison for sexual abuse of a child

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge in Fargo has sentenced a Belcourt man who pleaded guilty in July, to life in prison for sexually abusing a child.

Authorities say 35-year-old Robert Houle sexually abused a boy from age six to 11 from 2016 to 2020.

Investigators say the boy told them he was scared he would be kicked out of his home if he didn’t comply with Houle’s demands.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.