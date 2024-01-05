Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire broke out at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront. More than 100 firefighters responded, the Associated Press said.

The complex on the south end of Newark Airport is home to several businesses, and a city official said it was once home to the first Singer Sewing Machine factory in the United States, the Associated Press reported.

A four-alarm fire is burning through a large industrial complex, shooting a fireball into the air just south of Newark airport in New Jersey. (Source: WABC/CNN)

Firefighters were stymied early on in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have been reported with this blaze, and officials told the media the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The smoke is being seen from Manhattan, and the smoke is also being reported on doppler radar, according to local meteorologists on X.

The Singer Sewing Machine Manufacturing Company built a factory at the site where it had purchased 32 acres in 1873, NJ.com reported, and made sewing machines there for more than a century.

The Associated Press reported that the blaze was happening close to the waterfront and away from the oldest part of the building.

