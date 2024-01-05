Job Service helping fund new occupations

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - For people who may be looking for a new career, Job Service North Dakota offers a program that helps fund job training for those who are low-income.

They’re able to do this through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which is federally funded.

Susan Ogurek, workforce manager with Job Service, said they can fund a few weeks of on-the-job training and up to two years.

She said eligible participants must train for a job that is in demand.

“The CDL, nursing, welding and then OJT with an employer, the electrical apprenticeship, has been very popular,” said Ogurek.

She says job seekers can call any of their Job Service centers around the state to see if they’re eligible.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.