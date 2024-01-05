‘It happens to be my birthday’: Oldest resident in Steele turns 104

STEELE, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, January 5, 1920 was 104 years ago. Only one resident of Steele was alive on that day, and Friday was her birthday.

Tabea Mueller says she doesn’t feel 104, and it’s hard to tell that’s her age as she wears her hip pink slippers and birthday crown.

“Today, on January 5, I think, and it happens to be my birthday. I’m 104 years old,” said Mueller.

She raised a family, farmed, and spent time quilting, dancing and celebrating her German heritage.

“I got to be an old person. There’s not too many people that get 104 years old. And I have been healthy. That, I got to admit,” said Mueller.

She says God has taken care of her.

She has a few words of advice for young people.

“Just to live a happy, normal life and to stay out of trouble,” said Mueller.

She remembers the Dirty 30s, but some other historical events she doesn’t mind forgetting.

“They probably were so bad that you wanted to forget, and you do,” said Mueller.

She says she never expected to be this old.

“Most everybody has got a chance to be old, but some people are sick and they can’t be old. So, we can’t all be old because the world would be overflowing,” said Mueller.

She says she wasn’t expecting anything special for her birthday, but those who think she’s special were happy to celebrate her long life.

Mueller’s family and friends joined her for afternoon cake and well wishes to ring in her special day.

