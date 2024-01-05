Generosity in Granville: community raises money for gym renovations

GRANVILLE, N.D. (KMOT) - The Towner-Granville-Upham boys basketball team hasn’t made a trip to state since the early 1980s, but this year they’ve tapped into their history with a 5-1 start to the year.

Wins aren’t the only piece of TGU history they’re digging up.

On Dec. 22, the Titans played their first varsity game in Granville in 21 years.

The school renovated the bones of the gym’s building in 2020, but two years ago former coach and teacher Mike Seright raised more than $100,000 in four months for a new scoreboard, weight room and hardwood floor.

After all that work, some would suggest Granville calls it the “Mike Seright Gym,” but he doesn’t want that.

“It doesn’t need to be, because it’s a community gym. It’s not my gym. I worked here for 31 years, and I probably owe it something for being here. They put up with me,” said Mike Seright, with a laugh.

Seright now volunteers as an assistant coach for the boys basketball team.

He said the most impressive feat is that nobody who he called said no to donating to his cause.

“It speaks to their generosity and their eye toward the future. Probably wanting to maintain their community. That’s the heart of a community. If the school goes away, then other things start to go away,” said TGU Head Coach Billy Seright.

“We’re going way back. They bring back the same fundamentals they used to do. I feel like that’s lost in basketball. It’s all just three-point shooting, Mike will help us work with the post. It’s good, some old basketball and the new play that we do,” said Jaxon Nelson, a junior.

Parents also raised money for travel gear and new shirts, and an automatic rebounding machine that should arrive soon.

The Titans boys basketball team plays at Drake-Anamoose Friday night.

