Bottineau senior signs to play women's basketball at Williston State

Stars senior Kylie Simpson signed her letter of intent Thursday morning to play for the Tetons...
Stars senior Kylie Simpson signed her letter of intent Thursday morning to play for the Tetons next year.(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - The Williston State College women’s basketball team added one of the best basketball players produced out of Bottineau Thursday.

Stars senior Kylie Simpson signed her letter of intent Thursday morning to play for the Tetons next year.

Kylie is currently third on the Stars’ all-time scoring list.

Bottineau moved up to Class A this year and both the boys and girls teams have risen to the challenge.

While she’s excited to don the green and white, Kylie says the number two-ranked Stars have more to accomplish this year.

“It’s so amazing that I get to continue my basketball career. I don’t have to quit after high school, I get to keep going. It’s been really awesome playing with these girls. I’m really excited to finish out the season with them, but we have so many more things coming our way that I’m excited to accomplish with them,” said Kylie.

The Stars are riding an eight-game win streak and play at Beulah Friday.

