B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base

(Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office, a little before 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, an Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base crashed while attempting to land on the installation.

Few details are available at this time.

The aircraft was reportedly on a training mission at the time of the accident and all four aircrew on board ejected safely.

A board of officers will investigate the accident.

Stay with Dakota News Now on air and online for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass before an NFL football game...
Carson Wentz to start for Rams in final regular season game
El Niño and its typical impact on winter temperatures (left). How spring temperatures have...
How El Niño could impact the rest of winter and into spring in ND when compared to long-term trends
Person in Hospital Bed
Man shot by stabbing victim in Bismarck has died of his injuries
Former Miss America Cara Mund and Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson have a pretty special...
Miss North Dakota prepares for Miss America with special mentor cheering her on
Good news for homeowners looking for property tax relief; it’s here, and you could receive up...
ND homeowners eligible for property tax credit

Latest News

Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships to high school students for the first time
Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships to high school students for the first time
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Preliminary hearing and arraignment pushed back in Minot murder case
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot lawmaker resigns following 20+ years in legislature
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Job Service helping fund new occupations