Weight loss drugs and New Year’s Resolutions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the most common New Year’s resolutions have to do with weight loss and fitness.

Weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound saw a spike in popularity over 2023, and as we head into 2024, it’s not a stretch to imagine how the demand for these medications might continue to grow.

Dr. Mathew Gerving, who practices internal medicine at Sanford Health, said he’s seen an increase in interest from patients when it comes to weight loss drugs, but it’s important to remember the effects from these medications won’t last if you don’t make other changes to your lifestyle.

“If you didn’t make the dietary changes, you weren’t exercising, you weren’t eating high protein, you lost lean muscle mass, and then when you come off of it, you actually gain back more adipose tissue than you had. Therefore, you’re actually in a worse spot at the end of the day, you’re at a higher cardiac risk than if you hadn’t used it in the first place,” Dr. Gerving said.

Dr. Gerving said another potential hurdle for patients has to do with the cost of the drugs since insurance tends to be reluctant to cover them for weight loss, meaning you might have to pay between $800 and $1,300 a month for treatment.

