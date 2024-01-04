Weight loss drugs and New Year’s Resolutions

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the most common New Year’s resolutions have to do with weight loss and fitness.

Weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound saw a spike in popularity over 2023, and as we head into 2024, it’s not a stretch to imagine how the demand for these medications might continue to grow.

Dr. Mathew Gerving, who practices internal medicine at Sanford Health, said he’s seen an increase in interest from patients when it comes to weight loss drugs, but it’s important to remember the effects from these medications won’t last if you don’t make other changes to your lifestyle.

“If you didn’t make the dietary changes, you weren’t exercising, you weren’t eating high protein, you lost lean muscle mass, and then when you come off of it, you actually gain back more adipose tissue than you had. Therefore, you’re actually in a worse spot at the end of the day, you’re at a higher cardiac risk than if you hadn’t used it in the first place,” Dr. Gerving said.

Dr. Gerving said another potential hurdle for patients has to do with the cost of the drugs since insurance tends to be reluctant to cover them for weight loss, meaning you might have to pay between $800 and $1,300 a month for treatment.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass before an NFL football game...
Carson Wentz to start for Rams in final regular season game
El Niño and its typical impact on winter temperatures (left). How spring temperatures have...
How El Niño could impact the rest of winter and into spring in ND when compared to long-term trends
Person in Hospital Bed
Man shot by stabbing victim in Bismarck has died of his injuries
Former Miss America Cara Mund and Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson have a pretty special...
Miss North Dakota prepares for Miss America with special mentor cheering her on
Good news for homeowners looking for property tax relief; it’s here, and you could receive up...
ND homeowners eligible for property tax credit

Latest News

B-1B Lancer crashes during training mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships to high school students for the first time
Trinity Health Foundation awards scholarships to high school students for the first time
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Preliminary hearing and arraignment pushed back in Minot murder case
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot lawmaker resigns following 20+ years in legislature
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Job Service helping fund new occupations