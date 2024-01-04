Tauros Time: the Hockey Historian of Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - MAYSA Arena’s workshop more closely resembles a museum than a Zamboni garage.

“I try to put up pictures that mean something,” said Ice Operations Manager Larry McFall.

McFall has seen the sport of hockey develop in Minot over the past 50 years.

“All hockey is better in the last 20-30 years. Better equipment, better sticks, better training. They don’t go to McDonalds for a couple Big Macs before the game like we used to,” said McFall.

He’s condensed five decades of history into what he calls the “Minot Hockey Bible.”

Back in his playing days in the 70s, Minot High School practiced outside, near Corbett Field.

McFall says the Minot Minotauros have grown the game in his hometown.

“They’ve done an awful lot. The kids look up to them so much. They go out and help with practices, and I think there’s a lot of kids in this town who would really want to be a Tauro when they grow up,” said McFall.

In season number 13, the Tauros have lasted longer than any other junior league team in Minot.

“They’ve done so much for our town. The attendance is fantastic, getting about 2,000 people per game. They have such a great following now,” said McFall.

Winning traditions don’t stop with the Tauros. McFall also keeps pictures of Minot State and Minot High’s championship-winning teams.

“I try to get all the championship teams up here to keep the memory going of hockey. I’ve seen history disappear in too many places,” said McFall.

Telling the story of hockey in Minot.

“You got to remember where you came from before you get to where you’re going. I try to keep history alive as much as I can,” said McFall.

The central division’s first-place Tauros are looking to hang the next banner in the MAYSA Arena rafters.

They play at St. Cloud this weekend, then they play the Norsemen again next weekend, in Minot.

