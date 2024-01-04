Report: Judge seeks change of venue for Minot murder case

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The trial for a Minot man accused of killing his roommate will not be taking place this week in Minot after all, following two days of jury selection.

Shawnee Krall faces an AA felony murder in the Dec. 2020 death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo.

According to a report from the Minot Daily News, North Central District Judge Stacy Louser ordered a change of venue “due to publicity from local media coverage.”

The remaining dates for the trial, which had been scheduled to run through Jan. 12, have been removed from the online docket.

Your News Leader reached out to Tiffany Sorgen, the Deputy State’s Attorney assigned to the case, who could not comment.

An order for the venue change has not been filed or made public as of Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear when or in what district the trial will take place.

The 31-year-old Krall remains in custody in the Ward County Jail.

Previous Coverage:

