Preliminary hearing and arraignment pushed back in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The next court appearance for a Minot man charged with murder in a deadly assault last February has been rescheduled.

Casey Vollmer was scheduled to appear for his preliminary hearing and arraignment Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old Vollmer faces a murder charge in the death of 57-year-old Albert Granger.

Vollmer’s attorney was not present, and the state’s attorney was on another case.

Judge Gary Lee granted a continuance for Vollmer. It’s been rescheduled to Feb. 8 in Minot.

