Montana Representative visits southern border, says it’s worth shutting government down if new policies not passed

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, and other Republican lawmakers visited the southern border this week. They say a government shutdown may be worth policy changes for national security.

During his visit, Rosendale says they witnessed several dozen illegal crossings along the Rio Grande in just a few hours. As the nation continues to see record numbers of illegal crossings, Rosendale says the White House needs to support legislation that would codify former president Donald Trump’s policies such as keeping migrants in Mexico during the asylum-seeking process and building a wall.

“Until we can see those flows reduced back to the levels they were at in 2019 and 2020 under President Trump, then why should we continue to fund the government that basically has been weaponized against the American people anyway,” said Rosendale.

Congress reconvenes next week. Several agencies are set to shut down on either January 19 or February 2 if legislation isn’t passed by then.

