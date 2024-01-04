Hearing planned for McKenzie County man charged with murder following decisions to waive attorney

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A McKenzie County man is charged with murder in the death of his mother.

Scott Beane was accused of killing his mother back in November. The charge comes after a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Beane’s mother’s death from a fire at Beane’s residence in September was a homicide.

During his preliminary hearing held Thursday, Northwest District Court Judge Daniel El-Dweek asked Beane if he wanted counsel. Despite the severity of the charge, Beane said no.

Following the exchange, both El-Dweek and State’s Attorney Ty Skarda agreed to hold another hearing on Beane’s competency, making sure Beane is fit to proceed with his decision. A date has not been set.

Beane is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

