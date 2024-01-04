BSC student’s coffee cup artwork brings smiles to customers’ faces

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Studies have found that caffeine can improve our moods and make us happy. At one local coffee shop, it’s not so much what’s inside the cup that’s got people smiling, but rather what’s on the outside.

Smiles and giggles come easily to Jessa Lee.

The college sophomore is always looking for ways to make others smile too, especially during her shifts at Mystic Java.

These days, Lee’s artwork has become her secret smile-making weapon.

“It just made people happy,” she said with a smile.

For the past several months, Lee has been adding a special touch to many of the cups here.

“I think it just brightens everybody’s day,” said Lee.

She started with ghosts for Halloween.

Jessa Lee's Ghost Doodles (Courtesy of Juanita Lee)

“I would put them in little costumes,” Lee said.

Then turkeys for Thanksgiving and the Grinch for Christmas.

“These are probably my best cups,” she said, pointing to a photo of her Christmas-themed cups.

And now her cup designs celebrate the new year.

“I’m currently doing disco balls,” she said with a giggle.

Lee insists she’s not really an artist.

“I’m just a doodler,” she said.

But her doodles have become sought-after works of art.

Some of Jessa Lee's Christmas Coffee Cup Doodles (Courtesy of Juanita Lee)

“People were super excited, and they’d asked me for specific ones or asked me to customize it specifically for them. And I think they were pretty excited about the different drawings,” said Lee.

“It’s so fun. And they’re all different, all unique,” said BSC residence hall coordinator Amanda Morse, who was happy to get a Grinch cup. Lee’s Grinch cups are one of the most popular designs.

“Christmas is my favorite, so anything Christmas. They’re the most fun for me,” said Ronni Martin, BSC coffee shop associate.

For Lee, it’s fun to see how these simple doodles can brighten her customers’ moods, and seeing others smile makes her smile even bigger.

Lee has decorated so many cups, she’s already on her second set of markers since she started doodling in October.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.