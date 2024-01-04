BMBHC Student Committee taking a stand against underage drinking through “Sticker Shock” project

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Students from area high schools hit the isles of Natural Grocers Thursday with one task: to take a stand against underage drinking via the “Sticker Shock” project.

Each teen came prepared with a roll of stickers to leave behind on products as a reminder to kids and parents of the dangers of youth drinking.

The students who participated are a part of the Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition Student Committee.

“Our goal is to help bring awareness to different alcohol and tobacco facts and bring awareness to the Bismarck community. We do a lot of campaigns to go out and educate people in our community,” said Raya Rood, a Bismarck High School student.

BMBHC reports that 72 percent of teens get their alcohol for free and 57 percent are sneaking alcohol from their own homes.

The students say it’s important for parents to be aware of the issue.

“I hope that parents are more aware of how much of a difference they have on their children— for their futures, of drinking alcohol, using substances— and I hope that the parents will take these facts and statistics and show them to their children,” said Olivia Koch, a Bismarck High School student.

The kids say parents are the number one reason why kids don’t drink. They say this project gives them a voice to address the problem.

