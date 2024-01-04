Bismarck police looking for high-risk sex offender

Bismarck police looking for high risk sex-offender
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are looking for a high-risk sex offender who removed his GPS bracelet.

Officers say 32-year-old Calvin Payne’s tracking device was found on East Rosser Ave at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Payne is six feet tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has two tattoos on his neck and one on each side of his nose.

If you see Payne, you should contact your local law enforcement agency or Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212.

