Bismarck police looking for high-risk sex offender

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are looking for a high-risk sex offender who removed his GPS bracelet.

Officers say 32-year-old Calvin Payne’s tracking device was found on East Rosser Ave at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Payne is six feet tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has two tattoos on his neck and one on each side of his nose.

If you see Payne, you should contact your local law enforcement agency or Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.