Upcoming University Avenue water main projects in Minot to be partially funded through grant
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Water main replacements are coming this summer to University Avenue in Minot.
The overall cost of this portion of the replacement is nearly $362,000.
In a memo on Tuesday night’s Minot City Council agenda from Utilities Director Jason Sorenson, Public Works got a 60% cost share from the Department of Water Resources.
The remaining percentage will be funded by a loan.
They will be replacing 8,000 linear feet of cast iron pipe with a bigger PVC pipe.
The construction is scheduled for this summer.
Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.