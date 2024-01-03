Man shot by stabbing victim has died of his injuries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say the man accused of stabbing another man has died from his gunshot wound.

Authorities say on December 15 they received a call about gunshot victim and another report of a stab victim.

They say witnesses told them 21-year-old Keanu Bird stabbed a 23-year-old man multiple times, who then shot Bird in self-defense.

Both men were transported to the hospital. Bird was airlifted to Minnesota where he died this weekend due to complications.

Police say the attempted murder warrant for Bird is no longer active, but the case remains open.

