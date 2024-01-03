City of Minot transitions to online permit and licensing applications

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is phasing out paper applications for permits.

Assistant City Engineer Emily Huettl said so far, more than 800 accounts have been created.

She said they’ll slowly transition to building and trade permits later this year, so users and staff can have time to familiarize themselves with the online process.

“Once we get everyone in the system, every year, it’ll get easier, and things will be much easier to do renewals and easier on the customer’s side,” said Huettl.

The city of Minot has tutorials on steps you can take to make the change on its YouTube page.

