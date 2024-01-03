2023 recap of North Dakota state politics

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 2023 may be over, and attention may now be focused on the upcoming primaries, but a lot happened in state politics over the course of last year.

2023 started out at the state Capitol on Jan. 3 with the legislative session where lawmakers spent 75 days making decisions on 990 bills. This particular session was a memorable one as there were many controversial bills from lawmakers, from an abortion ban to barring trans girls from playing girls’ sports, both of which passed and are in effect for now.

The session also had some highs. Lawmakers passed a bill giving a majority of North Dakotans half a billion dollars in tax cuts. The state also passed $66 million to address the childcare shortage and $6 million to expand free student lunches.

Lawmakers passed a $5.5 billion bill to end the state’s pension plan. They also passed a bill where non-relatives can co-own animal agriculture operations for the first time in 90 years.

A dozen bills were also introduced to slow construction on the five-state Summit Carbon Solutions project, but just about all of them failed.

The Legislature sent 590 bills to the governor’s desk, out of a total of 932 bills introduced. Governor Doug Burgum signed 583 bills, vetoed seven bills in their entirety and partially vetoed Senate Bill 2015, the Office of Management and Budget appropriations bill.

The session adjourned on April 29.

At the end of September, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the OMB bill unconstitutional. Governor Burgum called lawmakers back to pass a reworked budget bill, which they did in two and a half days in October.

As 2024 begins, two new laws have already been put into effect. The first is House Bill 1044, which says that assistants and registered nurses must be given the same rights and responsibilities as doctors under the medical assistance program, and House Bill 1191, which allows government agencies to have more access to criminal history checks, both statewide and nationally.

A majority of new laws will not take effect until the spring and summer.

As North Dakota enters an election year, many state legislators’ seats are up for grabs. Some candidates have already announced re-election and regular campaigns. The state’s primary election is June 11.

