Study says there might be a reason why caring for a newborn alone is so difficult

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Raising a newborn is the ultimate responsibility for parents. Whether it’s your first child or your third, it can lead to a lot of sleepless nights and stress, but also a lot of TLC for the little one. It’s even tougher for those who have to care for a newborn by themselves.

To a lot of people, it probably seems pretty obvious that caring for a baby by yourself would be extremely challenging. But what if the problem stems from a biological level? Researchers from the University of Cambridge observed a community of hunter-gatherers in the Republic of Congo. They found that babies tended to have not just one or two main caregivers, but also an additional three or four as well; in some cases, they even had 10. Bismarck parents Jozette and Leo Belgarde just added a third child to their family, and they say caring for a baby without help would be much more difficult.

“When you’re with a good partner, you kind of split duties. Like, I’ll be doing most of the seven and three-year-old duties while she’s handling the newborn, so yeah, it would be a lot more difficult,” Leo said.

“Yeah, by yourself with the sleepless night… just more fatigue,” Jozette added.

The researchers say babies might have evolved to expect more attention from multiple caregivers over time, and in Western society, there are usually only one or two primary caregivers for a child. They say this could be the reason for heightened postpartum depression rates among mothers in Western society. Dr. Amy Juelson at Essentia said the first baby can be especially challenging for parents who aren’t used to caring for another person full-time.

“It doesn’t really matter what you want to do, you have a responsibility at all times, and it is a hard transition to go through,” Dr. Juelson said.

“Women should feel comfortable asking for help, it’s entirely okay. I think a lot of times women feel they could be judged if they ask for help, but certainly, that’s not the case,” said Rebecca Woolsey, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Archway Mental Health.

Woolsey recommends reaching out to your OBGYN if you need help finding resources for building a support network. You can find the study here.

