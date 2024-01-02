A look back at some of the ‘Good News’ from 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. - It’s our job here at KFYR to keep you informed about what’s happening in our communities, our state and our world.

As important as it is to be aware of the day’s headlines, they can often be heavy and make us sad or stressed.

That’s why we also try to bring you “Good News,” stories that highlight the good things happening throughout the region.

Here’s a look back at some of the most talked about “Good News” stories from around the region in 2023.

Bismarck – “Our Song”

Bus driver Keith Bondley sings “Our Song” to students every morning (KFYRTV)

‘Our song’ helps Bus 18 students in Bismarck start school day on a good note

“Our Song” is the theme song of Bus 18.

“It’s from a movie,” explained bus driver Keith Bondley. “Debbie Reynolds sang a song and it said, ‘Put a smile on your face brother John,’ and I just changed the words.”

Bondley changed the words to include the names of everyone on the bus.

“I think the least I can do is bring them to school in such a way that, you know, they’re happy that they’re full of joy and wanting to go to school. It’s amazing what music can do,” he said.

Mandan – “A ‘sign’ of success”

Bus driver Keith Bondley sings “Our Song” to students every morning. (KFYRTV)

Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents

PSP announcer Cole Higlin asked Rustin Medewald to interpret his coach’s interview for his parents. Rustin’s parents, Mary and Randy, were both born deaf, and use sign language to communicate.

“I was so happy to see him signing,” said Mary.

Often their conversations center around basketball. Both Mary and Randy were stand-out players in the 80s.

There is no question that Mary and Randy are proud of their son for what he did both on and off the court.

Mobridge, S.D. – “Serving others with a smile”

Wade Keller smiles while he works at Payless Foods (KFYRTV)

Service with a smile: Mobridge man dedicates 24 years to helping others

Wade Keller doesn’t stay in one place for long. He’s constantly on the move, straightening and restocking shelves.

“I do that so it’s closer for customers,” he explained.

He also bags groceries and carries them out for customers. Wade knows most of the people who shop here by name. Those people are his favorite part of this job.

“I would say the people, helping out the people,” Keller said.

Customers say Wade’s smile and positive attitude are contagious.

“He’s pretty nice,” said 10-year-old Kenli.

Keller says it’s pretty nice to be here. He’s pretty sure he’s found his place in this world.

“I think this is where I belong,” he said.

Killdeer – “Wartime letters lead to lifetime of love”

A few of the letters Suzie and Wayne Wing exchanged over the years (KFYRTV)

Wartime letters lead to a lifetime of love

Suzie and Wayne Wing’s letters date back to 1967. Wayne was drafted into the Army and sent to Vietnam. His sergeant sent a letter to his hometown newspaper in Texas asking people to write to men in his unit.

“My girlfriend and I decided ‘Let’s write and just see what happens,’” said Suzie.

Suzie’s letters originally went to Sam McClusky. When she sent a picture of herself, Wayne asked if he could write her back.

“The good Lord just made me do it,” said Wayne with a smile.

Wayne and Suzie exchanged letters the whole time he was in Vietnam.

But then Wayne moved home to the ranch... and Suzie moved to Georgia. The two lost touch, until one day, Suzie sent a letter addressed to Wayne Wing in Killdeer, South Dakota.

“I sent that letter with no zip code, no nothing. I just wrote it to Killdeer, South Dakota!” Suzie recalled with a laugh. “And he got it. Now, if that ain’t a sign from God saying we’re supposed to be together, I don’t know what is!”

Suzie moved to North Dakota in March of 1972. A month later, she and Wayne were married. Fifty-one years later, they’re still just as in love as they were then. Their love story is forever preserved in these letters.

Golva – “Par for the course”

Don Nistler enjoys a round of golf on the course he built on his farm (KFYRTV)

Golva man creates a 10-hole golf course on his farm

88-year-old Don Nistler tries to hit the links at least once a week. When he’s not golfing, he’s mowing the course.

“He’s the club pro,” said his son, Perry Nistler.

Because Club Nistler is just a few steps from Don’s home on his farm just outside Golva. He started building it in 2010.

“I kind of like venturing into new things,” Don said.

He’s even added a clubhouse.

“This is a pitching wedge course,” explained Perry.

“We never keep score. We always have fun,” Don said with a smile.

And out here, Don says fun is par for the course.

Bismarck – “Dressed for success”

Ben Ness has worn the same NDSU Bison shirt for school photos since second grade (Sara Ness)

School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures

10-year-old boy from Bismarck gets invited to NDSU game

Ben Ness is a man of few words. But the 10-year-old’s school photos are worth at least a thousand words each.

This is his second-grade school photo.

And this is from third grade.

Notice the shirt? It’s the same one.

So, when fourth grade came along Ben knew exactly what to wear on school picture day.

“I thought it would be cool,” he said.

Even cooler: he wore that same NDSU Bison shirt this year for his fifth-grade photo.

“This year I did it on purpose,” said Ben.

Our story caught the attention of the folks at NDSU; they reached out to Ben and gave him and his family tickets to their first Bison game.

Glendive, Mont. – “Love like Justice”

The Bell Street Bridge is illuminated nightly in memory of Justice Hagen (KFYRTV)

Love Like Justice: Montana mom turns grief into project to brighten up her community

Angie Hagen’s daily routine includes a stop at the historic Bell Street Bridge in Glendive. Every night, she turns on the lights that illuminate the walking bridge.

“Every single night, from dusk to dawn,” she said. “It’s a great gift to the community.”

It’s also a way for Hagen to honor her daughter’s memory.

“I think it saved me,” she said.

Hagen’s daughter, Justice, died in a car crash in June of 2020.

“It was a month after she turned 18 and a month after she graduated,” recalled Hagen. “When you lose somebody, you don’t want them ever to be forgotten.”

Angie started the Love Like Justice company, a nonprofit in Justice’s memory, dedicated to making the community of Glendive a better place.

“The mission of Love Like Justice is to remind people to be a good human, to be kind,” Hagen said.

Bismarck – “Morning routine”

Ron and Karen Carlson start every morning at Panera (KFYRTV)

Longtime commitment: Bismarck couple starts every day with a visit to Panera Bread

Bismarck couple featured in Panera Bread ad campaign

Mornings for Ron and Karen Carlson start at Panera Bread.

“This is our special spot,” said Karen.

They’ve been loyal Panera Bread customers since 2006 when they lived on the West Coast.

“We enjoy the friends we’ve made down here,” said Ron.

Karen often snaps photos of those friends. She put some of her favorites into a photo album. That book also includes a list of all the Panera Breads the couple has visited. They’re up to 76 different Paneras.

In October, the Carlsons got some national attention for their loyalty. The company highlighted the Carlsons as part of “My Panera” week; they sent a film crew to Bismarck to capture the Carlsons in their favorite place.

“This has been a lot of fun,” said Ron.

Sentinel Butte – “Small town service”

Small town gas station serves as community gathering place (KFYRTV)

Small ND gas station operates on honor system, brings community together

A visit to Olson’s Gas Station is a trip back in time.

“Nothing has changed over the years here,” said owner Rick Olson as he happily pumped gas for a customer.

Olson’s Service has been in the family since 1996. Rick’s dad ran the station on the honor system. Olson still operates under the honor system. He’s been known to help travelers top off their tanks for free.

Rick’s generosity doesn’t end there. Every Friday, he fires up the grill to feed his community. Everyone who comes brings something to share. But this community potluck isn’t really about the food.

“It’s nice to see that people get together and visit and laugh,” said Rick.

It’s what feeds Rick’s soul and keeps him opening these doors day after day.

New Salem – “Lost and Found”

This map shows the journey Travis Wilkens’ cell phone went on after falling in a load of grain (KFYRTV)

Lost and found: farmer’s cell phone returned after 2,600-mile journey

Travis Wilkins dropped his cell phone into a load of grain at the New Salem elevator.

“He said it went, ‘ting, ting, ting,’ and then it went down the grate with the grain,” she recalled.

Travis and the elevator workers figured it was gone forever. Marcia picked up a new phone, and the harvest continued until Travis got a text on his new phone. His old phone had been found in a load of grain at EGT in Longview, Wash.

Shift Supervisor Seth Honrud put on his detective hat and tracked Travis down.

“I texted the number,” said Honrud. “And I wrote, ‘I’m looking for a Mr. Wilkins. We found a cell phone. Just wanted to know if you’d like it, returned it.’”

The Wilkens couldn’t believe it. The phone arrived a couple of days later.

“It came wrapped in this bubble wrap, safe and sound,” said Marcia.

Honrud included a couple of baseball caps and a map that showed the phone’s route.

“It traveled over 2,600 miles,” said Marcia.

And a note, thanking Travis for being a farmer.

“He went above and beyond,” said Marcia.

We know there are many more good news stories that haven’t been told yet. If you’ve got “Good News” to share, email Jody at jody.kerzman@kfyrtv.com.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.