The first baby of the year at Sanford Health in Bismarck arrives

By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first baby to be born at Sanford’s Bismarck location in 2024 arrived last night at 12:57 AM.

Parents Jozette and Leo Belgarde said Keith Lee Belgarde arrived about eleven days earlier than they expected. Keith weighed in at 7 pounds and 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. They say they named him after Leo’s great-uncle.

“We were kind of talking about that, about doing the news and stuff. It’s a good thing to look back on and show him that ‘you were famous when you were born,’” Leo said.

Leo says Keith’s older sister was jealous of her new brother’s stardom.

