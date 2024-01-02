Skip to content
Weather
Watch Live
Video
KFYR+
Sports
Promotions
ND Today
AG Expo
Dakota Obits
Programming
Home
Weather
SkyTracker Radar
Weather Graphics
Live SkyWatch Cameras
Road Conditions
Airport Closings/Delays
SkySpy Photos
Weathercall
Weather App
Watch Live
Video
Watch Live
Good News
Morse Code of Weather
News Video
Weather Video
Sports Video
KFYR+ Exclusive
Latest Newscasts
Streaming Apps
KFYR+
News
Sports
KMOT Athlete of the Week
Sports Video
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Promotions
ND Today
KMOT Ag Expo
SkySpy
Dakota Obits
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the News Team
Meet the Sales and Creative Team
Contact Us
Careers
Ways To Watch
Job Opportunities
Programming
Purchase News Video
Schedule a Tour
Advertising
Programming
Advertising
Careers
MeTV
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Good News
Dan's Garden
Health Talk
Mr. Food
Dense Fog Advisory is in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Chevrolet of Mandan Hometown Heroes
By
Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:11 AM CST
|
Updated: 3 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on X (formerly Twitter)
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Trouble viewing form? Click here.
Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Burleigh Co. Commission approves new OHV ordinance
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Touching photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral, brings in booming business
The first baby of the year at Sanford Health in Bismarck arrives
Project BEE reopens some of its services, addresses recent closure
Latest News
Coats For Kids 2023
Burgum’s campaign says they met qualifications for first presidential debate
The Best of “Off The Beaten Path” 3-Disc DVD Set
KFYR+