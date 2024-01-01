Project BEE reopens some of its services, addresses recent closure

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Project Bee is reopening one of its services on New Year’s Day and is in the process of rebuilding the organization’s financial structure.

Current leadership with the organization addressed the local news media Monday following its abrupt closure on December 20th.

Project Bee’s interim Executive Director and board president, Tarina Crook said that former director Elizabeth Larsen had submitted her resignation.

Crook said when she was unable to get an exact answer from Larsen on when she would be officially done, they sent her a termination letter.

Crook said while the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation goes over financial activities from the last three years, Project Bee hired a third party to also examine its finances.

She said they don’t have definitive answers from them yet.

In the meantime, she said they’ll be voting on a new fiscal policy moving forward.

“We can implement board training, fiscal policies, the checks and balances, all of those things that we should have had since day one, but now that we know better, we can do better,” said Crook.

Project Bee will reopen its warming center on Monday with a meal at 5 pm.

Crook said this is possible due to the grants, gifts and an endowment fund they have with Inspiritus Community Health Foundation that totals $64,000.

The foundation’s Twice Blessed campaign is over, but they are taking donations through the same link used for the campaign.

“That allows us to be able to continue to serve our clients, which are at the root of what we do. We just want to be able to put a roof over people’s heads,” said Crook.

She said they’re currently operating with one-third of their regular employees due to budget.

Crook said they are also restarting their diaper pantry starting Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2024 KFYR. All rights reserved.