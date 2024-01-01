Burleigh Co. Commission approves new OHV ordinance

By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission has approved a new off-highway vehicle ordinance. OHVs in the new regulations include snowmobiles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

Now drivers are banned from exhibition driving; such as speeding, racing, jumping ditches, abrupt turns and revving engines.

If you violate the ordinance, you could owe up to a 50 dollar fine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks photo from Garrison Reisner
Mott prepares to attempt a world record fireworks display
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Lainey Wilson and Turnpike Troubadours
ND State Fair announces first two acts for 2024
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge,...
Montana Republicans calling for more answers as more details revealed about Chinese spy balloon
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack

Latest News

First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Sportscast 12/31/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
KFYR First News at Five Weather 12/31/23
First News at Five SUNDAY
Burleigh Co. Commission approves new OHV ordinance
First News at Five SUNDAY
Cross Ranch State Park invites hikers to end the year with a nature visit