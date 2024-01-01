Burleigh Co. Commission approves new OHV ordinance
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission has approved a new off-highway vehicle ordinance. OHVs in the new regulations include snowmobiles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.
Now drivers are banned from exhibition driving; such as speeding, racing, jumping ditches, abrupt turns and revving engines.
If you violate the ordinance, you could owe up to a 50 dollar fine.
