Burleigh Co. Commission approves new OHV ordinance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission has approved a new off-highway vehicle ordinance. OHVs in the new regulations include snowmobiles, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles.

Now drivers are banned from exhibition driving; such as speeding, racing, jumping ditches, abrupt turns and revving engines.

If you violate the ordinance, you could owe up to a 50 dollar fine.

